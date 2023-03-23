East Texas student collapses, stops breathing after accidentally being hit in head with baseball bat at school

The child was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

SLOCUM, Texas — A child was hospitalized following a terrifying injury at Slocum ISD on Tuesday.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, on Tuesday, deputies responded to a medical emergency at Slocum Elementary School.

Officials say an 11-year-old boy was accidentally hit in the head with a baseball bat. The child and a teammate were practicing swinging the bat behind the dugout when the injured child was struck in the back of the head.

"The victim collapsed and stopped breathing," the ACSO said. "Chest compressions were initiated and the victim began breathing."