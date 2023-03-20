LIBRARY DIRECTOR: Teens refused to listen, began fighting during event

A disturbance at the Longview Public Library will not affect the continuation of teen events.

LONGVIEW, Texas — An unprecedented disturbance at the Longview Public Library will not affect the continuation of teen events.

On Friday night, 12 units from the Longview Police Department, the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a disturbance at the library.

It was hosting “Library After Dark,” an event for teens as part of a week of Spring Break activities. Around 8 p.m., the event was canceled by officials, who requested police assistance. The event was originally scheduled to end at midnight.