Classification ticket pull has ended for the Texas A&M Alabama football game and now only a limited amount of standing room only tickets remain.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M's game against Alabama is expected to be standing-room only. Ticket pull for the Alabama game ended on Thursday and now only a limited amount of standing room only tickets remain.

Students can walk up and get a ticket for $70 while guest tickets are $140. SRO tickets will be offered at the Kyle Field North ticket window beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Friday.

Tickets will be first-come, first-serve so be sure to get there as early if you still want a ticket to the game.