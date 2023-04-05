x
Trial of ex-Longview police lieutenant delayed until July

Seth Estes Vanover of Diana was released Oct. 13 on $50,000 bail into the custody of his wife after his arrest the previous day.

LONGVIEW, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from Oct. 2022.

The trial of a former Longview police lieutenant charged with coercion or enticement of a minor has been pushed to July.

Vanover's trial initially was scheduled to begin this week in Jacksonville, Florida. Federal court documents show his defense asked for a motion to continue, which was granted.

Read more from the Longview News-Journal.

