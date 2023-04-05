Trial of ex-Longview police lieutenant delayed until July

Seth Estes Vanover of Diana was released Oct. 13 on $50,000 bail into the custody of his wife after his arrest the previous day.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LONGVIEW, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from Oct. 2022.

The trial of a former Longview police lieutenant charged with coercion or enticement of a minor has been pushed to July.

Seth Estes Vanover of Diana was released Oct. 13 on $50,000 bail into the custody of his wife after his arrest the previous day.

Vanover's trial initially was scheduled to begin this week in Jacksonville, Florida. Federal court documents show his defense asked for a motion to continue, which was granted.