Can the Cowboys find enough defense in the NFL Draft to help Dak bring home a championship? | Locked On Cowboys

Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool run another mock draft to find help for the Cowboys ailing defense on this episode of Locked On Cowboys podcast.

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys go into the NFL draft needing help on defense.

Again.

Dallas finished 6-10 in coach Mike McCarthy's first season and gave up the most points in franchise history. However, the Cowboys believe they have the offense to compete for championships. Quarterback Dak Prescott has a new $160 million, four-year contract that will keep him from playing a second consecutive year on the franchise tag.

Prescott has plenty of weapons but the defense lacks playmakers.

So who will the Cowboys take? In this episode of the Locked On Cowboys Podcast, Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool run their third mock draft simulation.

In this mock, they trade back from No. 10 to No. 13, passing on Penei Sewell.

They discuss how much it would take for them to trade back and who the Cowboys would target at pick No. 13. Which players must be available for the Cowboys and why Jaycee Horn is the best possible pick.

SUBSCRIBE: The Locked On Cowboys podcast is on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and wherever you listen to podcasts.