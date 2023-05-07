What Grant Williams brings to the Dallas Mavericks | Locked On Mavs

Dallas adds a two-way forward with a winning pedigree.

DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks made another big move this week, executing a sign-and-trade for Boston forward Grant Williams to add him to their improved starting lineup alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

On an instant reaction episode of the Locked On Mavs podcast, hosts Nick Angstadt and Isaac Harris broke down the move and what Williams will bring to Dallas.

“For Dallas, you turned Reggie Bullock and a 2030 pick swap into Grant Williams and two second-round picks," Harris explained. "That’s pretty dang good business by Nico Harrison.”

Williams shot 40 percent from distance along with a plus-0.7 defensive box plus-minus, bringing much-needed size and shooting to the Mavericks.

“Not only are you getting a little more versatile defender … but look at the age difference (from Bullock)," Harris said.

Williams should have an even easier time offensively within the Mavericks' offense playing off of Doncic and Irving.

“He’s played with some OK (point guards) but those guys aren’t on the level of Luka as far as playmaking," Angstadt said. "He’s going to get so many open shots.”

Coming from a Celtics team that went to the postseason each year of his career, Williams also brings needed experience to a Mavs team that just missed the playoffs in 2023.

“He’s young, he’s got playoff experience, he’s been on these winning teams, we know he’s a smart guy," Angstadt said. "He’s just bringing a lot.”

At the same time, Dallas has been exploring trades involving Tim Hardaway Jr., JaVale McGee, Richaun Holmes and others this offseason, and could still acquire a center target before training camp.