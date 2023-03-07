Matt Duchene signing gives Dallas Stars deepest forward group in NHL

Duchene lands in a great spot after being bought out by Nashville.

DALLAS — Matt Duchene was a bit of a surprise addition to the NHL free agent pool after being bought out by the Nashville Predators.

The Dallas Stars pounced, and now have arguably the deepest group of forwards around the league.

Duchene was signed to a one-year, $3-million contract, and the Stars also added veteran Craig Smith (one year, $1 million) and Sam Steel (one year, $850,000).

Here's what the top 12 could look like, via Taylor Baird of NHL.com:

Joe Pavelski - Roope Hintz - Jason Robertson

Jamie Benn - Wyatt Johnston - Evgenii Dadonov

Mason Marchment - Tyler Seguin - Matt Duchene

Sam Steel / Craig Smith - Radek Faksa - Ty Dellandrea

They also have some highly-touted prospects in Logan Stankoven and Mavrik Bourque knocking at the door.

Duchene, though, was the biggest pull of the day for the Stars, and arguably the best available forward in free agency. He still has plenty to offer, according to Dane Lewis of Locked on Stars, and is only one season removed from a 43-goal campaign.

To deploy him on the third line makes the Stars that much more dangerous.

"No secret Matt Duchene, what he brings," Stars general manager Jim Nill said, per NHL.com. "He's a puck possession guy, he's got great speed, good on the power play, holds onto pucks, so I think we've improved our game that way. It really solidifies our top nine (forwards)."

The Stars had previously spoken to Duchene in free agency before he signed in Nashville, and while Duchene was admittedly "heartbroken" about being forced out of Nashville, he now has a real chance to win a Stanley Cup.

Duchene was the third overall pick in 2009 by the Colorado Avalanche. He's recorded 744 points (316 goals, 428 assists) in 976 regular-season games for the Avalanche, Ottawa Senators, Columbus Blue Jackets and Predators.