Should the Dallas Stars trade for Erik Karlsson?

The likely Norris Trophy winner could land in Dallas after the Stars weren't willing to pay the price the first time around.

DALLAS — If the (likely) 2023 Norris Trophy winner is on the move this summer, then consider Texas as a highly possible destination.

Erik Karlsson and the San Jose Sharks are on different timelines at the moment. The player has rediscovered his elite form as the best offensive defenseman in the NHL, while the club is still in building mode.

A summer trade seems possible, but will come with some challenges. Karlsson has another four years left on his current deal at a $11.5 million cap hit. He also has a no-movement clause that will limit who the Sharks can work out a trade with.

Oh, and Karlsson is 33, and maybe there's some concern his 101 points this past season were an aberration.

Would the Dallas Stars be in on Karlsson? And would Karlsson want to play for the Stars? Dane Lewis of Locked on Stars says there's definitely a case to be made seeing as Dallas' main area of concern is on the blue line, particularly after veteran Ryan Suter proved to be a liability in the playoffs.

Yes, Karlsson doesnt play the penalty kill and isn't a behemoth in his own zone. But, keep in mind Karlsson succeeded this past season on a pretty dreadful Sharks squad that was basically out of playoff contention since opening night.

Pair him with Dallas' top option in Miro Heiskanen and you could have perhaps the most dynamic and effective defensive duo around the NHL.

In fact, when Karlsson was first available in trade via the Senators, there were discussions with the Stars but the conversation ended when Ottawa asked for Heiskanen in return.

San Jose will need to retain some salary in any Karlsson deal, and a significant amount in Dallas' case. The Stars have an abundance in cap space already devoted to Heiskanen, Tyler Seguin, Jamie Benn, Roope Hintz, and Jason Robertson.

The Stars don't have a first round pick this year, but Dallas does have a bevy of young players and prospects they could move.