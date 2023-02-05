Steph Curry climbs the ladder of NBA greatness with 50-point Game 7 | Locked On NBA

Steph Curry continues to rise up the list of all-time NBA greats after years of dominance.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Steph Curry delivered another classic performance for NBA fans on Sunday in a decisive Game 7 win on the road in Sacramento, notching another legendary moment in a career full of them.

In a Monday edition of the Locked On NBA podcast, host David Locke was joined by Locked On NBA Insider Howard Beck to discuss Curry’s greatness and the Warriors’ path forward this postseason.

Curry is a one-of-one, and the unique style he used to take down the Kings on Sunday reinforced his special talent.

“We have leapers, we have giants, we didn’t have a Steph until we had Steph,” Beck said. “We’re still grappling with how to assess him and how to appreciate him.”

As Curry’s dominant peak stretches toward the decade mark, he remains the most approachable athlete in the sport.

“Steph is actually one of the few superstars you could do in the backyard or on the playground,” Locke said.

After Curry talked some trash at the expense of Sacramento’s beam-lighting tradition this season as the game ended Sunday, it was a reminder that while Curry may play a finesse style and stay out of trouble, he is no wallflower.

“The other part of him we don’t talk about enough is he’s a killer,” Locke added.

Coming out of the first round, the defending champion Warriors still face an uphill climb to return to the NBA Finals, but their chemistry and experience, combined with the fact that they seem to have finally gotten past their road woes, makes them a threat.

“The one team out of the foursome that really has the best case based on talent, experience, all of that, it’s probably still the Warriors,” Beck said.

For their full conversation, check out Monday's edition of the Locked On NBA podcast on YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts!