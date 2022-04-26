2022 NFL Draft Preview: Locked On Texans

Locked On host John Hickman joins CBS19 Sports to preview the 2022 NFL Draft for the Houston Texans.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — The 2022 NFL draft is Thursday and both NFL teams in Texas are gearing up to make selections for their organizations.

The Houston Texans have made headlines the past two years with how they've been dealing with Deshaun Watson amid his myriad of legal issues.

This off-season, the organization sent the star quarterback to the Cleveland Browns in a blockbuster trade receiving a haul of draft picks in exchange.

The Texans sent Watson and a 2024 sixth-round pick to the Browns in exchange for first-round picks in 2022, 2023 and 2024 along with a 2023 third-rounder and 2022 and 2024 fourth-round selections.

Houston currently holds the third and 13th (received from Browns) picks in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. So what will they do with it?

CBS19 sports anchor Ashley Moore sat down with 'Locked On' Houston Texans analyst John Hickman to talk the draft.

"With the number three overall, we've heard Lovie Smith mention that he does not have the cornerbacks he actually needs in order to run a successful Tampa two defense," Hicks said. "The top two corners in this year's draft will be available at number two in Ahmad Gardner and Derek Stingley Jr. Within the last two weeks, Stingley's draft value has shot through the roof. And I'm looking at Gardner who has really shined throughout his collegiate career. So they will have their decision on whether they want to go with Gardner or Stingley at number three overall."

Houston Texans Draft Picks:

ROUND OVERALL SELECTION

1ST 3

1ST 13

2ND 37

3RD 68

3RD 80

4TH 107

4TH 108

5TH 170

6TH 205