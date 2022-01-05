Locked On Cowboys: Grading the 2022 draft class

Locked On Cowboys host Marcus Mosher joins CBS19 Sports to review the Dallas Cowboys 2022 NFL Draft class.

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys entered the 2022 draft with nine draft picks, and several holes to fill after a very discombobulated off-season thus far. Dallas' first pick came at No. 24 with the team selecting Tulsa OT, Tyler Smith.

Smith had the most penalties out of any other player in all of college football, but he only allowed two sacks in the 2021 season.

After Cowboys hopeful, Arkansas WR Treylon Burkes was pulled off the board early, Locked On Cowboys host Marcus Mosher believes the next pick had to be an o-linemen.

"Clearly it wasn't the Cowboys plan to pick Smith at 24 but they didn't really have any other options," Mosher said. "So they took a guy that's going to probably play left guard for them this year. Hopefully he'll slide out to left tackle once Tyronn Smith moves on but yeah, it's not great value for the Cowboys at number 24."

The Cowboys then selected Sam Williams at No. 56 in the second round, which was a pick predicted before draft day.

"Dan Quinn absolutely loves Sam Williams," Mosher said. "He went down to Ole Miss to work him out. This is somebody that the Cowboys have a plan for. They're going to use him as a pass rusher as a rookie. He's got incredible speed. He actually compares very favorably to Dante Fowler, who they signed this year as a free agent. I would expect Williams to play a ton of snaps for the Cowboys as a rookie."

Dallas Cowboys 2022 NFL Draft Picks:

Round 1: No. 24 – Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa

Round 2: No. 56 – Sam Williams, LB, Ole Miss

Round 3: No. 88 – Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama

Round 4: No. 129 – Jake Ferguson, TE, Wisconsin

Round 5: No. 155 – Matt Waletzko, OT, North Dakora

Round 5: No. 167 – DaRon Bland, CB, Fresno State

Round 5: No. 176 – Damone Clark, LB, LSU

Round 5: No. 178 – John Ridgeway, DT, Arkansas