12 NFL players who could be traded on NFL Draft day 2023

Every year veterans are traded during the NFL draft, and 2023 will be no different. Here are 12 players who could be on new teams next week.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's NFL draft week, with the first round festivities kicking off on Thursday evening. Every year the draft is ripe with veterans getting traded, as teams look to either move up in the draft to target a specific player, or continue to unload salary and acquire more picks to help shore up the roster.

Joe Marino and Kyle Crabbs of the 'Locked on NFL Scouting with the Draft Dudes podcast' discussed 12 NFL veterans they believe could get dealt over draft weekend - detailing potential compensation and analysis on each player and team situation.

Below is a look at the 12 players discussed, for more detail and analysis check out the Locked on NFL Scouting podcast.

1. Trey Lance, QB, San Francisco 49ers

2. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

3. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals

4. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers (Editor's note, a reported deal was finalized to send Rodgers to the Jets after publishing)

5. Jonah Williams, OL, Cincinnati Bengals

6. Cedrick Wilson, WR, Miami Dolphins

7. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

8. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

9. Devin White, LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

10. Budda Baker, CB, Arizona Cardinals

11. Ed Oliver, DT, Buffalo Bills

12. Montez Sweat, DE, Washington Commanders