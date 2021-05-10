Will Luka Doncic's ejection affect the rest of the Mavericks' season? | Locked On Mavericks

Luka Doncic was ejected early in the 3rd quarter. How will that affect the rest of the season? Nick Angstadt and Isaac Harris discuss on Locked On Mavericks Podcast.

DALLAS — Stop us if you've heard this one, but Luka Doncic got ejected. Again.

How will it affect the rest of the season? Nick Angstadt and Isaac Harris break it all down on this episode of Locked On Mavericks podcast.

Doncic received a flagrant-two foul — an automatic ejection — early in the third quarter for hitting the Cleveland Cavaliers' Collin Sexton with “an aggressive strike to the groin area,” according to lead official David Guthrie.

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 25 points and Josh Richardson had 20, allowing the playoff-bound Dallas Mavericks to overcome Doncic's ejection in a 124-97 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night.

Dallas extended its lead to a game over Portland in the battle for fifth place in the Western Conference. Doncic finished with 15 points in 22 minutes. Sexton scored 24 points for the Cavaliers. They lost their 10th straight game — matching their longest skid of the season — and have not won since April 21.

