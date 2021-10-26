NFL Week 8 Power Rankings: Bengals top 10 debut; Chiefs, Seahawks, 49ers in free fall

The Bengals make their top 10 debut in our NFL Power Rankings while high profile teams continue to fall. Find where we ranked your team.

CINCINNATI — It seems like every week we're talking about a new team making their first appearance in our NFL Power Rankings top 10. This week, it's the red-hot Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bengals defeated the Ravens handedly at home on Sunday to launch them up the rankings.

This year, the Locked On Podcast Network and TEGNA sports departments have teamed up to vote weekly to rank all 32 NFL teams in our Locked On/TEGNA NFL Power Rankings.

Our local Locked On NFL hosts and TEGNA sports journalists ranked their 1-32 power rankings and the voting averages created the official power rankings.

Week 8 power rankings notes:

Bengals jump into top 10

Ravens drop back from top 3 after Bengals loss

Chiefs fall out of top 10 for first time this season

49ers, Seahawks find themselves falling again

Saints drop two spots despite Monday night win

1. Arizona Cardinals

Ranking last week: 1

Last week result: 31-5 win over Browns

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/2

The Arizona Cardinals are in the top spot for a second-straight week after dominating the Texans at home on Sunday. They have a huge game coming up Thursday night against the Green Bay Packers.

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ranking last week: 2

Last week result: 38-3 win over Bears

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/3

The Tampa Bay Bucs remain at No. 2 after they had no issue at all with the Bears on Sunday. They're cruising right now at 6-1. They were the only other team that received first place votes.

3. Los Angeles Rams

Ranking last week: 4

Last week result: 28-19 win over Lions

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 2/8

The Los Angeles Rams move up one spot to No. 3 after the Ravens lost. They were able to get the win against Detroit on Sunday but Dan Campbell and co. did not make it easy for them.

4. Buffalo Bills

Ranking last week: 5

Last week result: BYE

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 2/6

The Buffalo Bills were on bye this week. They move up one spot after the Ravens fell.

5. Green Bay Packers

Ranking last week: 6

Last week result: 24-10 win over WFT

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 3/8

The Green Bay Packers have won six-straight as they continue to move back up in the Power Rankings. They have a chance to make another move this week if they can somehow defeat the 7-0 Cardinals on the road.

6. Dallas Cowboys

Ranking last week: 7

Last week result: BYE

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 3/9

The Dallas Cowboys were on bye this week but move up one spot after jumping the Ravens.

7. Baltimore Ravens

Ranking last week: 3

Last week result: 41-17 loss to Bengals

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 5/12

The Ravens absolutely dominated the Chargers at home in Week 7 but in Week 8 just did not show up in the second half against the Bengals. They drop to 5-2 on the year and dropped four spots this week in our rankings.

8. Tennessee Titans

Ranking last week: 10

Last week result: 27-3 win over Chiefs

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/13

The Titans got into the top 10 last week and they move up two spots again after dominating the Chiefs at home on Sunday. Tennessee is now 5-2 on the year and atop the division.

9. Los Angeles Chargers

Ranking last week: 9

Last week result: BYE

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 6/12

The Los Angeles Chargers were on bye this past week and they remain at No. 9.

10. Cincinnati Bengals

Ranking last week: 15

Last week result: 41-17 win over Ravens

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 7/14

The Cincinnati Bengals are now 5-2 on the year after dismantling the Ravens. They jump five spots into the top 10. They received votes as high as 7.

11. Las Vegas Raiders

Ranking last week: 13

Last week result: 33-22 win over Eagles

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 7/14

Are the Raiders better without Jon Gruden? They made it look easy again on Sunday in their win over the Eagles. The Raiders are now 5-2 and moving back up our Power Rankings.

12. Cleveland Browns

Ranking last week: 11

Last week result: 17-14 win over Broncos

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 9/15

The Cleveland Browns got an ugly 17-14 win over the Broncos on Thursday night. However, they dropped one spot after being jumped by the Raiders and Bengals. They're now 4-3 on the year.

13. Kansas City Chiefs

Ranking last week: 8

Last week result: 27-3 loss to Titans

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 10/15

The Kansas City Chiefs are in free fall after picking up their fourth loss of the season in embarrassing fashion against the Titans. Mahomes looked lost at times as the Chiefs were only able to put up three points. They drop five spots this week to 13.

14. New Orleans Saints

Ranking last week: 12

Last week result: 13-10 win over Seahawks

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 12/18

The Saints dropped two spots this week despite getting the win on Monday Night Football against the Seahawks. They're now 4-2 on the year. The highest vote they received this week was a 12th place vote. They were jumped by the Raiders and Bengals.

15. Pittsburgh Steelers

Ranking last week: 16

Last week result: BYE

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 11/19

The Steelers were on bye this week. They move up one spot to 15.

16. Minnesota Vikings

Ranking last week: 18

Last week result: BYE

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 11/19

The Vikings were on bye this week but they get a nice little two spot boost after jumping the Seahawks and 49ers.

17. New England Patriots

Ranking last week: 21

Last week result: 54-13 win over Jets

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 13/21

The New England Patriots are now 3-4 on the year after they went off for 54 points against the Jets. They'll have a tougher test Sunday against the Chargers.

18. Indianapolis Colts

Ranking last week: 22

Last week result: 30-18 win over 49ers

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 12/22

The Colts continue to climb after another victory. They're now 3-4 on the year after a big win in Santa Clara on Sunday night.

19. San Francisco 49ers

Ranking last week: 14

Last week result: 30-18 loss to Colts

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 14/24

The 49ers continue to fall after another loss. They're now 2-4 on the year and dropped five spots this week.

20. Seattle Seahawks

Ranking last week: 17

Last week result: 13-10 loss to Saints

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 16/27

The Seattle Seahawks continue to fall without Russell Wilson. They're now 2-5 after another loss. They've looked tough in games without Wilson but haven't been able to get the wins they need.

21. Denver Broncos

Ranking last week: 19

Last week result: 17-14 loss to Browns

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 19/28

The Broncos have now dropped four-straight games after they couldn't do anything against the run or on offense in Cleveland. They drop two spots to 21.

22. Carolina Panthers

Ranking last week: 20

Last week result: 25-3 loss to Giants

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 20/29

The Panthers have also dropped four straight now after starting 3-0. They were embarrassed in Sunday's loss to the Giants and Sam Darnold was benched.

23. Philadelphia Eagles

Ranking last week: 23

Last week result: 33-22 loss to Raiders

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 17/26

The Eagles are just kind of hanging around this 23rd spot. They can't win a game, they're definitely not good but they're also not as bad as the pack of teams behind them. So here they are for now.

24. Atlanta Falcons

Ranking last week: 26

Last week result: 30-28 win over Dolphins

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 20/27

The Falcons are suddenly 3-3. While it wasn't a pretty or impressive win on Sunday against the Dolphins, it was a win nonetheless. They're up two spots this week to 24.

25. Washington Football Team

Ranking last week: 25

Last week result: 24-10 loss to Packers

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 19/27

The Washington Football Team is another team just kind of hanging around their ranking as they lose games they're expected to lose at this point. They're 2-5 and not looking good.

26. Chicago Bears

Ranking last week: 25

Last week result: 38-3 loss to Bucs

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 22/30

Speaking of embarrassing losses, that performance from Chicago on Sunday in Tampa was...yikes. The Bears drop just one spot to 26.

27. New York Giants

Ranking last week: 27

Last week result: 25-3 win over Panthers

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 23/29

The Giants actually had an impressive win on Sunday. Granted the Panthers looked downright terrible but the Giants actually blew a team out. They're now 2-5 on the year and remain at No. 27. They didn't do enough to jump Washington and Chicago, according to the voters.

28. Jacksonville Jaguars

Ranking last week: 29

Last week result: BYE

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 28/31

The Jags were on bye this week. They move up on spot after jumping the Dolphins.

29. Miami Dolphins

Ranking last week: 28

Last week result: 30-28 loss to Falcons

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 26/32

The Miami Dolphins just continue to struggle immensely. They're now 1-6 after they won their first game of the year. They drop one spot back to 29.

30. Detroit Lions

Ranking last week: 30

Last week result: 28-19 loss to Rams

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 24/32

The Detroit Lions just can't get that win. They're now 0-7 but they did make noise in L.A. to keep them above the Jets and Texans.

31. New York Jets

Ranking last week: 31

Last week result: 54-13 loss to Patriots

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 30/32

The Jets looked bad on Sunday. Real bad. They gave up 54 points to a Patriots offense that hasn't even been very good this year. The Jets remain at 31.

32. Houston Texans

Ranking last week: 32

Last week result: 31-5 loss to Cardinals

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 30/32

The Texans remain in a bad spot, getting blown out while scoring less than 10 points. They stay at 32nd in our Power Rankings.