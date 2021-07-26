Houston Texans are now willing to listen to offers for QB Deshaun Watson: reports

Earlier this year, the quarterback requested a trade from the team just months after he signed a 4-year, $160 million contract extension with the Texans.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans are willing to listen to trade offers for quarterback Deshaun Watson, according to multiple reports early Monday.

NFL Network reporters Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport tweeted the news, noting that Watson has a full no-trade clause and “will eventually decide where he's willing to go.”

“…the price is high for a player of his caliber, and should be. It’d likely take at least three first-round picks and more,” tweeted Pelissero.

Where will Deshaun Watson go?

There are plenty of rumors, speculation and wishful thoughts as to where Watson will go after the Texans, but so far there’s no solid info.

Watson reported to the Texans training camp on Sunday, even as he still allegedly wanted a trade to get out of Houston.

Rapoport tweeted Sunday, "the quarterback is showing up for testing to begin entry into training camp. However, Watson’s stance about the organization and desire to be traded remains unchanged."

Earlier this year, the quarterback requested a trade from the team just months after he signed a 4-year, $160 million contract extension with the Texans.

A few months after the trade request, 22 women filed lawsuits alleging Watson had sexually assaulted or harassed them during massage sessions. A complaint against Watson was even filed with the Houston Police Department. The NFL is also investigating.

No charges have been filed.