AUSTIN, Texas — It's been three days since LSU won the College Football Playoff National Championship, but the post-game controversy continues.

Just minutes after Monday night's game, social media went into an uproar when video surfaced of former LSU receiver Odell Beckham Jr. handing out stacks of $100 bills to current LSU players.

This is obviously against NCAA rules and can lead to investigations, suspensions or, even worse, it's also something that has allegedly happened at the University of Texas.

Former Longhorns linebacker Emmanuel Acho claimed the last time Texas played in the national championship game, everyone on the team knew that producing on the field would help them earn their own stacks of $100 bills after the game.

He told the story on Thursday on ESPN's morning show, Get Up.

"We went to the national championship game 2009 and it was public – it wasn't 'public' but it was public – to the team that for every interception a defensive back got they were going to get $1,000," he said. "For every pick y’all got in the national championship game against Alabama you were going to get $1,000. Now the difference is we just didn't do it publicly on the field."

Shortly after the show ended, Acho took to Twitter with a series of messages, saying, in part, he had no actual proof that any of his teammates were ever paid, and he called that $1,000 offer a "motivational conversation between players of the past and present."

