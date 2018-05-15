LONGVIEW - Football is back at Lobo Stadium…well kind of. On Monday evening the Lobos held their annual spring football game. After coming a field goal short of making the state championship game last year, the Lobos are back this season and motivated.

Haynes King is back as the man under center and he made some impressive throws, including a 44-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Johnson. The offensive, as a whole, looked pretty good despite a fumble. The defense made their mark as well. The front seven were applying pressure on the quarterbacks throughout the whole scrimmage.

“I thought there was good effort on both sides of the ball,” stated head coach John King. “Nice to see the defense fly around like they did today. We got to do a better job of protecting the football as well.”

The Lobos open their 2018 season at home against Lufkin on August 31st.

© 2018 KYTX