Longview residents gearing up to cheer on former Lobo Travin Howard in Super Bowl LVI

The City of Longview is excited to cheer on Travin Howard in Super Bowl LVI. One way they're doing that is by creating shirts to represent Howard on their backs.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Super Bowl LVI is right around the corner and all the City of Longview can talk about is Travin Howard, especially after his game-winning interception in the NFC championship game.

“Everyone was kind of in disbelief," Longview Lobo football head Coach John King said. "I said, there's Travin making the play to send the Rams to the Super Bowl, but what a great event NFC Championship Game. We get to watch the three Lobos go at it. So good things happen to those that listen and follow and hustle.”

Humble beginnings is where Howard is from as members of Longview high School’s staff remembers the type of guy he was then, but are even more excited for the man he’s becoming.

“Travin graduated with my daughter, so that makes it extra special." LISD employee Liz Sanders said. "He's from the class of 2014. And just to know he has come back to Longview and visited a couple of times in my office when I was upstairs and I'm very excited to actually know somebody that's going to the Super Bowl and I'll be rooting for the Rams”

One thing Longview residents are known for are t-shirts. That way, you can literally represent your favorite NFL Lobo on your back!

There are designs for Travin, but there are also the other Lobos, Jamycal Hasty and Trent Williams.

“I had already starting working on designs before we even found out, I was ready," said the CEO of Wanderlust Designs. "We've all been super excited. We're very excited to support. And we’re ready, we're ready for him to bring home a Super Bowl Championship”