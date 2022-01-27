3 Longview Lobos to face off in the NFC Championship

Former Lobos hope to earn a trip to Super Bowl LVI.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview residents will have their eyes glued to the screen for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game between the fourth-seeded Los Angeles Rams and sixth-seeded San Francisco 49ers at Inglewood, California’s SoFi Stadium.

Three athletes will compete at the highest level of competition.

"Longview is a city that supports its athletes," said 49ers running back Chemical Hasty, who will suit up beside teammate and all-pro left tackle, Trent Williams.

"Well, you know, I know Trent as a player a little bit better than probably the other two in terms of, I was his position coach early on before I became a head coach," said Longview coach John King. "So he and I had a lot of one on one together. He is a phenomenal athlete. He's very gifted, not many big guys can move like him. He will be a Hall of Famer, and if he's not, they outta quit making Hall of Famer."

For the Rams, linebacker Travin Howard will represent the city.

"He's probably the least recruited out of the three, and probably the most versatile," said King.

Hasty and Howard have been playing against each other since Little League and when asked how it's like now on one of the biggest stages of their NFL careers, they both believe it's a blessing.

"Man that's crazy," Howard said. "Because JaMycal and l have been playing together for a long time and I grew up watching Trent."

Coach King with a message to his former players.