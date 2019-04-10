LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview High School Quarterback Haynes King accepted an invite to play in the Under Armour All-American game come January. He says the opportunity almost does not seem real.

“I was watching all these All American Games growing up when I was a young kid, and to finally get this chance, it's kind of like a little dream come true," King said. "I probably couldn’t be here without my teammates and coaches."

Haynes King is in a unique situation as the starting quarterback for the Longview Lobos. His father, John King, has been coaching the Lobos since 2004.

“He's come a long ways, you know, and it hasn't been easy and it just didn't happen by chance," John King said. "He came on campus and developed into a fine quarterback."

As a senior in his final season, Haynes King says he feels like he has come into his own.

“Freshman year everyone just knew me as Coach King’s son, and sophomore year I started making a name," Haynes said. "Junior year, we really made a name, and now I'm known as Haynes King."

Last season as a junior, he quarterbacked the Lobos to their first state championship in 81 years.

That season saw King throw for 42 touchdowns and only four interceptions, along with eight rushing touchdowns.

His championship season, along with an impressive showing at the 24-7 Sports Elite 11 quarterback competition, puts King in rare territory as one of the top high school quarterbacks in the country.

King received offers from multiple Power 5 football programs, and ultimately committed to Texas A&M.

All hype aside, Haynes says he is focused on one goal for his final season with the Lobos.

“[My goal is to] win another state championship,” King said.

King and the Lobos are off to a good start towards that goal with a 5-0 record so far, including a statement win in their first district game against Rockwall last week in which King scored six total touchdowns.