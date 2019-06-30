LONGVIEW, Texas — Monday started down in the weight room away from it all, a typical summer workout as the calendar flipped to June.

It shifted from there to training and studying, maybe a quick breather. Summer schoolwork is a part of it as well. Then came 7-on-7, which, as always, is a typical part of the summer. It’s full of new faces, a new team. The connection needs to be cultivated as August barrels towards them.

Then there’s an interview with a national media outlet. They all want to know the details and the decision. Throw in more film study.

Read more from CBS19's newspaper partner, ET Varsity.