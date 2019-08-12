GRAPEVINE, Texas — The LSU Tigers (13-0) will play in their first College Football Playoff as the top seed after Saturday's 37-10 victory over Georgia in the SEC Championship.

It will be LSU's first appearance in the College Football Playoff. The Tigers are the third SEC team to appear in the College Football Playoff after Alabama and Georgia.

The Tigers will face 4th-seed Oklahoma (12-1), who beat Baylor 30-23 in overtime in the Big 12 Championship.

The Sooners will appear in their fourth College Football Playoff. They are the only Big 12 to ever appear in the playoff.

Ohio State (13-0) is the second seed after their second-half comeback win over Wisconsin in the Big 10 Championship.The Buckeyes finished off the Badgers 34-21 after being down by two touchdowns at halftime.

Ohio State will make their third playoff appearance. The Buckeyes won the inaugural College Football Playoff in 2015. Only one other Big 10 team, Michigan State, has appeared in the playoff.

The Buckeyes will play against the defending national champion Clemson Tigers (13-0), who dominated Virginia 62-17 in the ACC Championship.

Clemson is appearing their fifth-consecutive playoff, tying the mark set by Alabama last season. The Tigers have won two of the last three national titles. Clemson has also not lost a game since their semi-final loss against Alabama in the 2018 Sugar Bowl.

Florida State is the only other ACC school to appear in the playoff.

This is the third year in a row that a PAC 12 teams has not made the College Football Playoff. To date, only two PAC 12 teams, Oregon in 2014-2015 and Washington 2016-2017, have reached the playoff.

This is also the first season Alabama will not appear in the playoff.

LSU and Oklahoma will face off in Atlanta for the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl.

Ohio State and Clemson will face each other in the Playstation Fiesta Bowl in Phoenix.