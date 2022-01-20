LHS Cheer team qualifies for NCA nationals

This competition will give our cheerleaders an opportunity to show that they are more than just a school spirited-side line team.

LUFKIN, Texas — Lufkin High School is proud to announce their cheerleading team has been selected to compete at one of the nation’s most prestigious cheerleading competitions, NCA High School Nationals, produced by National Cheerleaders Association. NCA is a division of Varsity Spirit – the global leader in cheerleading, dance team and band apparel, camps and competitions, and a division of Varsity Brands, the market leader in team sports, school spirit and achievement recognition.

“We are excited to again host safe, in person events where teams from across the country can earn the opportunity to compete at NCA High School Nationals” said Bill Seely, President of Varsity Spirit.

The NCA High School Nationals will be held at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center on January 22-23, 2022. All teams invited to perform at the championship received eligibility at a Varsity Spirit Camp in 2021. Teams were credentialed in cheer safety and leadership training, endorsed by the National Federation of High School Sports, as well as in the areas of crowd leading; spirit raising; ambassadorship; athleticism; and entertainment.

“After two difficult school years and not being able to compete as normal, our athletes are hungry for an opportunity to demonstrate their skills and represent Lufkin High School. The LHS Cheerleaders balance a busy schedule supporting and cheering at nearly all the high school sporting events and make time for their own competition team practices. This competition will give our cheerleaders an opportunity to show that they are more than just a school spirited-side line team; our athletes are incredibly talented and can compete against the best high schools in Texas. We are Lufkin Panther Proud, and we are ready to put on a show!” says Lufkin High School Head Cheerleading Coach Kirstie Russell.

Squad members will travel as a team to Dallas, TX to compete in the Large Intermediate Performance Division where they will demonstrate school pride and athleticism on the competition floor. In addition to competing for a national championship, teams will enjoy exploring all that Dallas has to offer and have the opportunity to meet other cheerleaders from across the nation.

“We look forward to representing Lufkin HS and seeing where our cheer team ranks amongst some of the best in Texas,” said Coach Russell.