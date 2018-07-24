LONGVIEW - For each of the last 4 years, Lufkin and Longview have opened the high school football season against one another.

This year, they'll open the year against each other once again...but this game will be a little different.

If you can't get a ticket to this East Texas showdown, there will be another way to watch the game.

Fox Sports Southwest has announced that this game will be shown live as part of their 2nd annual 'Texas Football Days' event.

Because this is the 2nd game of a doubleheader, the kickoff has been pushed back to 8:38 PM.

In addition to the 2 games that will be shown live, 10 other games will be part of the broadcast as the FSSW crew will do live look-ins. One of those will be the Gilmer-Atlanta game. This will be the 2nd straight year that the Buckeyes have been part of the 'Texas Football Days' broadcast.

© 2018 KYTX