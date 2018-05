WHITEHOUSE- The Lufkin softball team took care of business on Saturday afternoon. The Lady Pack defeated Rockwall Heath 14-4 in the 11-6A Bi District round of the playoffs.

With the win, Lufkin claimed the series over the Hawks.

Up next, the Lady Pack moves on to the area round of the playoffs, which will be played next Saturday May 5.

