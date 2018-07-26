LUFKIN - Last year, the Lufkin little league all-star team made an incredible run to the Little League World Series. As part of that run, the community got behind the all-star team, supporting them at every turn.

This year, half of those players are on the Lufkin junior league team. That squad recently qualified for the Southwest Regional tournament.

On Wednesday night, the team held a fundraiser at Whataburger in Lufkin. And, for the 2nd straight year, the community turned out in force to support the all-stars.

Hunter Ditsworth says, "They've given a lot to us last year during the all-stars so we have to give back to the community."

Chip Buchanan adds, "It's really important that we do stuff like this just to show the community that we care as much as they care about us."

The Southwest Regional tournament kicks off next Friday, August 3rd, in Albuquerque.

