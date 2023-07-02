Mahomes Mania: How Whitehouse is gearing up for Super Bowl Sunday

The excitement for Patrick Mahomes being in the Super Bowl is taking over East Texas.

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — The City of Whitehouse is celebrating their hometown hero, Patrick Mahomes, in honor of the Chiefs being in the Super Bowl this weekend.

Businesses all across Whitehouse are rallying behind Patrick Mahomes, including the Lace Tribe Boutique. The boutique sells Chiefs game day gear and are selling out daily.

"We have people that drive all the way out from Kansas City to buy something from his hometown," said Tera McCord manager of Lace Tribe Boutique.

Another local shop, First Class Design, is selling Chiefs gear to support their role model. They will be open until Saturday to give everyone an opportunity to get their Chiefs gear.

And after being open for a year, the Old White House Candle Company gets to finally show support for the local superstar with a customized Chiefs candle.

"We have to support our local guy, Patrick Mahomes. So we came up with this really cool candle. It's the scent is actually called hot lava," said Katie Cahalane owner of Old White House Candle Company.

Businesses across Whitehouse have decorated and painted their shops in gold and red.