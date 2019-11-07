WHITEHOUSE, Texas — Patrick Mahomes was in Whitehouse Thursday morning to give back to his alma mater.

Mahomes, a day after winning best NFL Player at the ESPY Awards, visited Whitehouse ISD to donate Adidas shoes to students. The donation was a part of the star quarterback's 15 and Mahomies Foundation.

According to the district, Mahomes consistently gives back to the Whitehouse ISD community.

There were several students on hand at the event who seemed happy to receive the shoes.