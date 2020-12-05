TYLER, Texas — TJC basketball star Malik Lawerence-Anderson has had an extraordinary journey through his young life.

The sophomore forward has lived in six different places in three different countries.

"I started off my life in England," Lawrence-Anderson said. "Then I went to Jamaica, New York, back to England, then to Florida and to Tyler."

Of all the places he has lived, Lawrence-Anderson calls Kingston, Jamaica home. However, his family is spread over the world with his mother in England and his father on the other side of the Atlantic in the U.S.

However, he was mainly raised by his grandparents.

"My grandparents are more disciplined. They taught me the right way to do stuff. My grandma taught me manners and stuff like that. Both of them taught me manners," Lawrence-Anderson said. "My grandpa is more [on the] academic side. He always told me to do my work and if I did't do my work, I wasn't going to do anything else."

However, Malik brought his parents together through basketball. He says he used to watch his father play. However, his passion for the game came from his grandmother.

"The only way I could watch TV on school days was with my grandma like at night time. And at night time, she's watching all the games," Lawrence-Anderson remembered. "My grandma liked [LeBron James], and she was watching Cleveland. And I remember one game he had chased down a block, and he had another chase down block. After that, I was like, 'Grandma, I think I want to play this.'"

Lawrence-Anderson called his father asking how he could starting playing basketball. He says by watching players like LeBron and Kobe Bryant, he was determined to play basketball in the U.S. So at age 15, he moved to New York City. Though he was worried at first, Malik says it was easier to fit in there than Kingston.

"I was nervous, but the people there, they are like nice and because I was from a different place, I though I would be weird," Lawrence-Anderson said. "Everybody would come up and talk to me, like the whole school knew, and they would always ask me to talk to hear my accent, and it was just nice."

His travel helped no doubt helped him acclimate to Tyler when he enrolled at Tyler Junior College.

[Malik] comes from a great family. He started out in Jamaica and still [has] family back there," TJC head coach Mike Marquis said. "He's bounced around a little bit and has had more life experiences than some of our kids get. And because he's such a smart human being and good person, you really want to root for him."

While Malik is passionate for the game, he sees basketball as an opportunity to open his future in America.

"It would be the land of opportunity because there's so much to do here," Lawrence-Anderson said. "All different types of opportunities compared to a small country where you don't have that many jobs and the jobs aren't good paying jobs."