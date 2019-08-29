MARSHALL, Texas — Marshall’s Derrick Krantz is preparing for his second UFC bout. Unlike his first fight in the UFC octagon, he has a full camp under his belt.

After a first round loss to welterweight Vicente Luque in a fight for which he was given just five days to cut more than 30 lbs, Derrick Krantz has another chance at his first win in the UFC.

“I just started training, just having faith that I'll be fighting," Krantz said. "One day [my manager] called me up and was like, ‘How would you like to fight in China?’ And I'm like, ‘Well, sounds like an experience. Let's go!’”

Krantz will face welterweight Song Kenan as part of UFC Fight Night 157 in Shenzhen, China on Saturday.

“Knowing that I was fighting at a certain time, nine, eight weeks in advance, I was really able to push myself and make sure I'm ready,” Krantz explained. “Get my weight perfect. Always making sure my cardio is there, make sure my technique is there and then mentally try to get ready for the trip down there.”

A black belt in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, Krantz trains at multiple gyms across the region to vary his training.

“I'm constantly on the road. I'm a Dallas, Shreveport, Longview, Marshall. I'm hitting strength and conditioning at least twice a week," Krantz said. "I'm running almost every morning. On top of getting grappling rounds, jujitsu wrestling, lots of sparring."

A week ahead of UFC 157, Krantz boarded a plane for the more than 18 hours of flight time to Shenzhen and a 13-hour time change.

“I think I'm finally adjusted to the time change and I've been waking up early in the morning, in the training room getting my morning exercise and eating right drinking lots of water,” Krantz said.

Krantz says his performance in his first UFC fight was hindered by his accelerated weight cutting. This time around is a different story.

“The weight cut is great," Krantz said. "Best one I’ve had in years, probably my whole career."

As of Wednesday evening Shenzhen time, Krantz was ten pounds out from his fighting weight of 170. He now has his sights set on victory.

“I would say as long as I take the fight to him and stay in his face and just king of make it a close, clinch, grappling type of fight, I should fare well,” Krantz said breaking down his fighting strategy. “I hate giving predictions but if he gives me a finish in the first or the second I’ll take it. If not, he’s going to have a long night for three rounds,”

Krantz says a win at UFC 157 would not only be a symbol to his doubters, but assurance for himself.

"I want to go out there and not only prove to everybody else but prove to myself that I'm where I need to be," Krantz said.

Krantz’s fight will be on ESPN+.