Martin's Mill Lady Mustangs punch another ticket to state

For the 17th time in program history, the Martin's Mill Lady Mustangs basketball team is headed back to the state tournament.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEN WHEELER, Texas — The Martin's Mill Lady Mustang basketball team is headed to the state tournament for the 17th time in program history -- looking to win state title No. 7.

“The thing I'm most proud of is the way they just came together as a team throughout the season, and started relying on each other, " head basketball coach Jay Bruce said. "Being unselfish with the ball playing hard on defense, things like that.”

Jay Bruce is in his first year as head coach of the Lady Mustangs, leading his team to a state berth and a 31-6 record.

"There's a lot of pressure at Martin's Mill," Coach Bruce said. "They expect to go to state every year, but it's a great goal. It's a great accomplishment and it means everything to us for sure.”

The Lady Mustangs had a tough road to state, first in a top 10 matchup against the No. 4 Tenaha Lady Tigers where Martin's Mill would come out on top.

“We've been thinking about playing Tenaha since the beginning of the season," guard Mattie Dollar said. "We wanted to beat them, that was one of our main goals. Once we did that, we knew we could get LaPoynor. Like it was easy.”

Martin's Mill not only beat LaPoynor but cruised to a 58-25 win in the regional final, thanks to 18 points from Mattie Dollar to lead all scorers.

A ticket to state punched, which Dollar said was the product of the team chemistry.

“We love each other on and off the court" Dollar expressed. "We're always together, we have that trust and we believe in every single one of us.”

Up next, the Lady Mustangs (31-6) will take on the Lipan Lady Indians (33-3) in the Alamodome in San Antonio at 8:30 a.m., Friday. in the Class 2A semifinal.