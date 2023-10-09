BOTH SIDES OF THE BATON: Mechelle L. Freeman shares insight on relay coaching as an Olympian

Mechelle Lewis Freeman is a 2007 4x100 World Champion and 2008 Olympian. She's now Team USA's women's relay coach.

FORT WORTH, Texas — "When you're thinking about making a successful 4x100 relay team, you're thinking about placing athletes in positions where they'll thrive, and where they'll perform best," said Mechelle L. Freeman, Team USA's Women's Relay coach.

Contrary to popular belief, building a successful relay isn't solely about picking the fastest athletes. A lot goes into deciding who runs the preliminary round, and the finals depending on performance and strengths. Coach Freeman gives her first-hand expertise on the coaching of a relay squad.

Freeman is originally from Fort Washington, Md., who graduated from the University of South Carolina with a 4.0 GPA. Freeman then took time off from track and moved to New York to work for an ad agency. She then took a leap of faith, quit her job and became a double silver medalist at the Pan American Games in 2007, a World Champion and 2008 USA Olympian. Freeman was apart of the 2007 World Championship 4x100 relay that secured the gold.

After retiring from track due to a back injury, Freeman created a nonprofit called "Trackgirlz" which was designed to provide interactive programming to build confidence and provide resources to young athletic girls with academic and social health.

In the 2008 Summer Olympic Games, in Beijing, China, she competed on a 4x100 relay of Angela Williams, Torri Edwards and Lauryn Williams. However in her first-round heat they were disqualified and eliminated. That being said, Coach Freeman has extensive knowledge on successful relay teams, and through her adversity is able to spread wisdom when coaching.

"Yes I ran the prelims, and I didn't run in the finals but you don't get to the finals if you don't pass the prelims," said Coach Freeman.

She uses that point to preach to her athletes that their role is important regardless of what capacity.

The selection for a relay team consists of the top four runners automatically qualifying for a spot, which leaves Coach Freeman to choose two discretionary athletes. from any event assuming you've made the team.

"I can choose anyone from the team to actually touch the track and run," said Coach Freeman. "So once we're over at the Championships, the 200m runners can get chosen, the 100m runners, the 400m runners and even the shot putters can get selected, but it all comes down to who I think is best to get the job done."

This has been the case over the years. For instance, in 2022 at the World Championships meet held in Eugene, Or. Allyson Felix completed her thought to be final race on the 4x400 mixed relay after helping the team secure a bronze medal. Days later, she was enjoying her retirement cheat meal: hot wings and a root beer float in Los Angeles when she was called by her sprinting coach, Bobby Kersee, to see if she would be available to run a leg in the 4x400 preliminarily round. The iconic veteran was on the next flight back to Oregon with no hesitation.

"Of course I was ready," Felix said. "I had no plans to be back here for the rest of the meet but things happen."

Due to the fact that your relay partners are also your competitors is many instances, it can be difficult for the athletes to snap into the 'team spirit' when headed into relay camp. Many of the professionals haven't raced on a relay since college, or their last major championship.

A common misconception are the women's relationships with each other. There are many different training groups spread across the U.S. therefore it's very common for these athletes to not know each other personally enough to have instant chemistry-which is a big part of a relay team. Freeman continued to remind the girls of the bigger picture.

"What’s unique about the USA relay program is that, we only have a short amount of time, for instance that may be five days where you have these women who are used to being competitors, now to being teammates," said Freeman. "And from there you have to work on chemistry, you know everyone’s not going to be best friends or talk to one another off the track but when it’s time to get the job done, it’s getting them to buy in and what makes the most sense and what matters the most is for us to do what needs to be done."

Freeman coached the women's 4x100 to a record breaking performance at the 2023 World Championship meet in Budapest, Hungary. A team of Tamari Davis, Twanisha Terry, Gabby Thomas, and Sha'Carri Richardson secured the gold over the Jamaican powerhouse running a time of 41.03 setting a new championship record. Coach Freeman was able to help the women stay focused on the title and work together.