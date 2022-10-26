HOUSTON — If there was a fantasy draft for the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies, this is how they would stack up, according to MLB.com writers Will Leitch and Mike Petriello.
Two of the things we think they got right:
- Four of the top five players chosen are Astros.
- There are 18 Astros on the list compared to 12 Phillies.
The writers admit that ranking these guys is "extremely subjective" since there are "so many good players," but here are their draft picks.
1. Bryce Harper: Phillies DH
2. Yordan Alvarez: Astros LF/DH
3. Jose Altuve: Astros 2B
4. Alex Bregman: Astros 3B
5. Justin Verlander: Astros SP
6. Zack Wheeler: Phillies SP
7. Aaron Nola: Phillies SP
8. J.T. Realmuto: Phillies C
9. Kyle Tucker Astros OF
10. Kyle Schwarber: Phillies OF
11. Framber Valdez: Astros SP
12. Ryan Pressly: Astros RP
13. Jeremy Peña: Astros SS
14. Cristian Javier: Astros SP
15. Rhys Hoskins: Phillies 1B
16. Lance McCullers Jr: Astros SP
17. Seranthony Dominguez: Phillies RP
18. Bryan Abreu: Astros RP
19. José Alvarado: Phillies RP
20. Chas McCormick: Astros OF
21. Ryne Stanek: Astros RP
22. Jean Segura: Phillies 2B
23. Nick Castellanos: Phillies OF
24. Ranger Suárez: Phillies SP
25. Héctor Neris: Astros RP
26. Hunter Brown: Astros RP
27. Yuli Gurriel: Astros 1B
28. Blake Taylor: Astros RP
29. David Robertson: Phillies RP
30. Martín Maldonado: Astros C