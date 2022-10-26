If there was a fantasy draft for the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies, according to MLB.com, this is how they would stack up.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — If there was a fantasy draft for the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies, this is how they would stack up, according to MLB.com writers Will Leitch and Mike Petriello.

Two of the things we think they got right:

Four of the top five players chosen are Astros.

There are 18 Astros on the list compared to 12 Phillies.

The writers admit that ranking these guys is "extremely subjective" since there are "so many good players," but here are their draft picks.

1. Bryce Harper: Phillies DH

2. Yordan Alvarez: Astros LF/DH

3. Jose Altuve: Astros 2B

4. Alex Bregman: Astros 3B

5. Justin Verlander: Astros SP

6. Zack Wheeler: Phillies SP

7. Aaron Nola: Phillies SP

8. J.T. Realmuto: Phillies C

9. Kyle Tucker Astros OF

10. Kyle Schwarber: Phillies OF

11. Framber Valdez: Astros SP

Yesterday I looked at how the Houston pitching (5th lowest OPS allowed in playoff history, min 7 games) is so obscenely deep that good P can't get chances and guys you barely know are just dominating: https://t.co/fPljfoGJOt — Mike Petriello (@mike_petriello) October 26, 2022

12. Ryan Pressly: Astros RP

13. Jeremy Peña: Astros SS

14. Cristian Javier: Astros SP

15. Rhys Hoskins: Phillies 1B

16. Lance McCullers Jr: Astros SP

17. Seranthony Dominguez: Phillies RP

18. Bryan Abreu: Astros RP

19. José Alvarado: Phillies RP

20. Chas McCormick: Astros OF

21. Ryne Stanek: Astros RP

22. Jean Segura: Phillies 2B

23. Nick Castellanos: Phillies OF

24. Ranger Suárez: Phillies SP

25. Héctor Neris: Astros RP

26. Hunter Brown: Astros RP

27. Yuli Gurriel: Astros 1B

28. Blake Taylor: Astros RP

29. David Robertson: Phillies RP