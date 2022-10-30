Astros and Phillies are tied at a game apiece in the World Series. Game 3 in Philadelphia on Halloween.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHILADELPHIA — The Houston Astros will try to take a lead in the World Series on Monday as the best-of-seven matchup shifts to Philadelphia for Games 3, 4 and 5. The Phillies won Game 1, 6-5. The Astros took the second game, 5-2.

Houston will send pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. to the mound for Game 3. Philadelphia counters with Noah Syndergaard.

McCullers has started two games this postseason, pitching six scoreless innings in Houston’s 18-inning win over Seattle in Game 3 of the ALDS and starting the clinching game of the ALCS win over the Yankees.

“He’s a big-game pitcher, wants the ball,” Houston pitching coach Josh Miller said. “We want him out there and excited to see him go (Monday). He’s got elite curveball-slider combination with a sinker and a changeup to boot, and he’ll be ready to rise to the occasion.”

McCullers has pitched in 18 postseason games in six seasons, going 2-2 with a 2.77 ERA. Syndergaard is 0-0 in the postseason with a 1.69 ERA.

The first pitch is at 7:03 p.m. Houston time.

The first pitch for Game 4 on Tuesday is also at 7:03 p.m. Cristian Javier gets the start for Houston in that game. Ranger Suárez will head to the hill for Philadelphia.

Game 2 weather

Rain is expected in Philadelphia during the World Series, Game 2. KHOU 11' Meteorologist Pat Cavlin has the timing and how it may affect the game.

Series tied at a game apiece

Behind a masterful performance by Framber Valdez, the Astros evened up the World Series on Saturday night. Valdez gave up one earned run in 6 1/3 innings, as Houston beat Philadelphia, 5-2.

The Astros jumped out to a 5-0 lead Saturday and held on for the win, something they were unable to do the night before in Game 1 when they also had a 5-0 lead. In that game, Philadelphia came back to win 6-5 in 10 innings on a JT Realmuto home run.

McCullers shows his love for Houston