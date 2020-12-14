Cleveland Indians to change team name, New York Times reports; announcement could come this week

The New York Times reports the Indians have decided to change their Native American-inspired nickname. The club had announced over the summer they were exploring such a move, but has not given many specifics since .

It is not yet known what the new team name could be, but one anonymous team source who spoke to The Times Sunday said the club would still be known as the Indians through the 2021 season before fully transitioning a year year later. Two others said the franchise is considering going the route of the NFL's former Washington Redskins, who dropped their old moniker just before this season and are currently known as the Washington Football Team until a replacement is selected.