Cracker Jill? Texas Rangers to offer new spin on popular concession item starting Opening Day at Globe Life Field

Cracker Jack has added a new face to its roster to celebrate the women who have shattered ceilings and continue to break down barriers in sports.

DALLAS — When you take yourself out to the ball game and take yourself out with the crowd, you'll now be able to grab yourself some peanuts and... Cracker Jills?

Yep, Cracker Jack is adding a new face to its roster.

After more than 125 years as one of baseball's most iconic snacks, Cracker Jack is now making bags of Cracker Jill available for purchase at Globe Life Field starting this Opening Day.

They're the same familiar molasses-flavored, caramel-coated popcorn and peanuts snack you've always known; they're just being branded a little different is all, with Cracker Jill coming to life through five different representations on a series of special-edition bags.

An initiative launched by the brand's Plano-based Frito-Lay parent company, the Cracker Jill promotion aims to celebrate the women who have shattered ceilings and continue to break down barriers in sports, the company said in a press release.

"We are constantly inspired by the many women who are making history by breaking the mold, and we want to celebrate their achievements while supporting the progress," said Tina Mahal, vice president of marketing at Frito-Lay North America. "Cracker Jack has been part of sports for over a century, as records were made and rules changed. We've been so inspired by how girls and women are changing the face of the game, so in this spirit we introduce Cracker Jill to show girls that they're represented even in our most iconic snacks."

Cracker Jack said it is donating $200,000 to the Women's Sports Foundation (WSF), a national nonprofit that conducts research and advocacy and supports community programming, to help girls and women across the country reach their potential in sport and life.

For anyone who donates $5 to Women's Sports Foundation through this link, Cracker Jack will send you a Cracker Jill bag.

"Our Foundation is an ally, advocate and catalyst to help unlock the possibilities in every girl and woman through the power of sport," said Danette Leighton, CEO of Women's Sports Foundation. "Representation matters -- it encourages and inspires the next generation. It's wonderful to see Cracker Jill come to life, emphasizing the power that representation can have by celebrating women who've broken barriers."