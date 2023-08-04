Longtime Rangers radio broadcaster Eric Nadel is back in the booth

Eric Nadel, the team's longtime play-by-play radio announcer who has been out this season while addressing mental health issues, will return to the airwaves.

ARLINGTON, Texas — A Texas Rangers legend is back in the booth Friday night.

Eric Nadel, the team's longtime play-by-play radio announcer who has been out this season while addressing mental health issues, will return to the airwaves for the Rangers' series against the Miami Marlins.

"I am delighted to be back on the air tonight and am eternally grateful to the Rangers' ownership and management for their patience, understanding and generosity," Nadel said in a statement released by the club. "A huge thank you to my broadcast partners for making it possible for me to take the time I needed. And my heart goes out to all the Rangers fans for their love, support and prayers."

Nadel, a Hall of Fame broadcaster, stepped away from his duties in March, prior to Opening Day, saying he needed to address mental health issues, including anxiety, insomnia and depression "which are currently preventing me from doing the job I love."

2023 is Nadel's 29th season as the lead broadcast voice of the Rangers' radio broadcasts, and he's been in the booth for the last 44 years. The 71-year-old had said in March that he was receiving treatment as part of his healing process.

Rangers spokesman John Blake said Friday afternoon that the club was "very happy" to announce Nadel's return.

The Rangers are very happy to announce that Hall of Fame broadcaster Eric Nadel returns to the air on the club’s radio network TONIGHT when Texas hosts Miami at 7:05 pm. He has missed the entire 2023 season while addressing mental health issues. Welcome back, Eric! — John Blake (@RangerBlake) August 4, 2023

Only two current MLB broadcasters have been with their teams longer. Denny Matthews has been a part of Kansas City Royals broadcasts since the team's inception in 1969, and Bob Uecker has been with the Milwaukee Brewers since 1971.