Manfred: MLB expansion fee could be in $2.2 billion range

Major League Baseball would consider expansion fees in the range of $2.2 billion for new franchises, though there are no current plans to add teams.
FILE - In this Nov. 21, 2019, file photo, baseball commissioner Rob Manfred speaks to the media at the owners meeting in Arlington, Texas.

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball would consider expansion fees in the range of $2.2 billion for new franchises, though there are no current plans to add teams.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred spoke during SporticoLive's online discussion of its estimates to baseball franchise valuations. 

The company estimated the average MLB franchise value is $2.2 billion, led the New York Yankees at $6.75 billion. 

Colorado and Miami paid $95 million each to join in 1993,  and Arizona and Tampa Bay paid $130 million to join in 1998. 

Manfred has said repeatedly that MLB will not consider expansion until Oakland and Tampa get new ballparks.

