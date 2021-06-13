MLB threatens pitchers with 10-game bans for altering balls

Pitchers will be ejected and suspended for 10 games for using illegal foreign substances to doctor baseballs in a crackdown by MLB that will start Monday.

NEW YORK (AP) — Pitchers will be ejected and suspended for 10 games for using illegal foreign substances to doctor baseballs in a crackdown by Major League Baseball that will start Monday.

The move announced by the commissioner's office comes in response to record strikeouts and a league batting average at its lowest since 1968.

The commissioner's office says major and minor league umpires will start regular checks of all pitchers, even if opposing managers don't request inspections.