MLB threatens pitchers with 10-game bans for altering balls

Pitchers will be ejected and suspended for 10 games for using illegal foreign substances to doctor baseballs in a crackdown by MLB that will start Monday.
Credit: AP
In this Sunday, June 13, 2021, photo, home plate umpire Joe West, left, takes a look at the ball that Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Kenley Jansen had been using after giving him a fresh one during the ninth inning of a baseball game between the Dodgers and the Texas Rangers in Los Angeles. Pitchers will be ejected and suspended for 10 games for using illegal foreign substances to doctor baseballs in a crackdown by Major League Baseball that will start June 21. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Pitchers will be ejected and suspended for 10 games for using illegal foreign substances to doctor baseballs in a crackdown by Major League Baseball that will start Monday. 

The move announced by the commissioner's office comes in response to record strikeouts and a league batting average at its lowest since 1968. 

The commissioner's office says major and minor league umpires will start regular checks of all pitchers, even if opposing managers don't request inspections. 

The increased use of foreign substances to alter baseballs is viewed as the largest instance of widespread cheating in the sport since the rise of steroids.

