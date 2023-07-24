Rangers embark for critical AL West showdown against Astros

The Texas Rangers have an opportunity to pad their American League West lead against the Houston Astros in a series from Minute Maid Park.

ARLINGTON, Texas — This stands to be a mile marker series for the Texas Rangers (59-41, 1st Place AL West). Even though it’s just the fourth series of the second half, the third battle of the season against the Houston Astros (56-44, 2nd Place AL West) is of even more consequence, as now there are just three games separating the two teams.

With just over a week away from the trade deadline, this series will likely mark the last time that these two teams see each other in their current incarnation. Houston currently leads the season series with four wins compared to three for the Rangers, and the teams will play one more three-game set in what is likely to be a tense September face-off.

For now, though, first place in the West is at stake this week.

Houston’s liftoff

It should say more than enough about the Astros that they are in the thick of the hunt despite being down several of their key players. Jose Altuve missed the first month and a half of the season due to a World Baseball Classic injury and now finds himself on the IL again with an oblique strain. Lance McCullers, Jr and Luis Garcia are out for the season.

Yordan Alvarez has been out since early June with an oblique injury, although his return could come in this series. Jose Urquidy has only made two rehab starts since landing on the IL with a shoulder injury. Four rookie pitchers combined for 35 starts in the first half.

Despite everything that has gone against them, the defending World Series champions could be poised to taste their first day in first place in the AL West at the expense of the Rangers. Chas McCormick, who tortured the Rangers in the last series between the two clubs, continues to hit well, earning an AL Player of the Week award while helping fill the offensive gaps left by Altuve and Alvarez.

Framber Valdez has transformed himself into the ace of the staff as he routinely goes deep into games, while young pitchers like J.P. France and Brandon Bielak keep the powerful Astros lineup in it enough to give the chances to win.

While the Astros would most certainly be qualified as “buyers” at the Trade Deadline, the team might just be biding their time and waiting for Altuve, Alvarez and Urquidy to return to the roster.

Meanwhile, their bullpen ranks among the top five best in the Majors, as far as ERA and opponent’s average goes. Their offense is right about middle of the road, but they are fifth best in the AL when it comes to hitting with runners in scoring position.

The last time these two teams faced, it was just before the All-Star break and Houston won three of four as the Texas bullpen issues struck again. If Houston manages to win three games this time, we’ll have a tie for first place in the West.

The matchups

Game 101: 7:10 PM CT - RHP Jon Gray (6-5, 3.31 ERA) vs. RHP Brandon Bielak (5-5, 3.46 ERA)

Game 102: 7:10 PM CT - TBD vs. RHP J.P. France (5-3, 3.13 ERA)

Game 103: 7:10 PM CT - LHP Andrew Heaney (6-6, 4.58 ERA) vs. LHP Framber Valdez (8-6, 2.94 ERA)

Perhaps one of the most important news items coming from the Rangers is that their ace Nathan Eovaldi would not be starting during the Houston series as scheduled. Jon Gray now will go in the opener, with Andrew Heaney still slated to pitch the series finale on Wednesday. That leaves Tuesday as a large and looming question mark for Texas.

The second game of the series very well could be a bullpen game for Texas, as neither Dane Dunning nor Martin Perez should be expected to go on short rest. Cody Bradford, who threw 1 ⅓ innings in the loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night, could be called upon to make the start or recently added prospect Owen White might be tasked with making his first career start against the World Champs.

Gray will be making the series-opener start, coming off of an outing in which he had to be pulled following a comebacker off his calf. Before his exit, in that start against Tampa Bay, Gray had thrown 4 ⅓ innings of scoreless ball, although he scattered eight hits in those frames.

Gray is looking for a true rebound start as, since a complete game loss to the Cardinals on June 7th, he’s pitched to a 5.76 ERA with a WHIP of just over 1.7. For Houston, Brandon Bielak will take the hill on Monday. The 27-year-old has pitched well in July, giving up just two earned runs in the three starts he’s made. Bielak missed Texas the last time around and, like most starters for Houston, he’s done his job in keeping his team in games.

Houston’s starter on Tuesday will be the rookie J.P. France. France’s last start was against the Athletics, where he pitched seven strong innings of one-run ball to earn the win. It was a good rebound start after two outings where he gave up a total of seven runs over 10 ⅓ innings. France also has not faced the Rangers before.

Heaney had a decent go of it against the explosive Dodgers in his start on Friday. Heaney gave up four runs in five innings against LA. Bruce Bochy would like a little more efficiency from his lefty, but the limitations for Heaney are there and the expectations must be set that he’s only going to go for around 80 pitches. Opposing Heaney in the finale will be Houston ace Valdez.

Valdez had an injury scare two starts ago against the Angels. He was pulled after 6 ⅓ innings with a calf cramp; in that start, Valdez gave up five earned runs on seven hits and two walks. In the next start against the Athletics, Valdez gave up four earned runs on six hits in five innings. Valdez hasn’t faced Texas since the first meetup between the two teams back in April, in which he suffered the loss by giving up five runs in six innings.

There are a lot of unknowns going into this series – two pitchers that Texas hasn’t faced before, a pitcher to be determined on the Rangers’ side, and the potential for facing a lineup with Yordan Alvarez back.

Corey Seager is also missing for this series for the Rangers, which represents a noticeable hole in the lineup. The last time Seager was on the IL, the Rangers’ lineup was deep enough that they were able to survive their All-Star shortstop’s absence. This time around, the lineup isn’t firing on all cylinders like it was earlier in the year. When it does, however, it remains formidable even without Seager.

How Bochy pieces together the lineups for each game will be key to how this series and the AL West shapes up.