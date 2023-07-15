Texas Rangers place right-hander Josh Sborz on 15-day injured list

ARLINGTON, Texas — (AP) — The Texas Rangers placed right-hander Josh Sborz on the 15-day injured list on Saturday with right biceps tendinitis.

Sborz is 4-4 with a 4.54 earned run average in 29 relief appearances this season. He most recently pitched last Sunday at Washington in the Rangers’ last game before the All-Star break. He allowed three runs, including two home runs, on five hits in two innings.