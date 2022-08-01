Take me out to the ball game ... for $9? Texas Rangers announce new ticket deal for high school, college students

The team announced its new Rangers Student Section, where currently enrolled high school and college students will sit in in the outfield pavilion.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARLINGTON, Texas — Batter up, North Texas! High school and college students can now purchase tickets to Texas Rangers home games for $9.

The Rangers announced its new Rangers Student Section, where currently enrolled high school and college students will sit in in the outfield pavilion (sections 233-244). These students will also have a parking deal for $10 in Lot N for select home games, the team said.

Tickets purchased through the program will be exclusively delivered on mobile devices via the MLB Ballpark app and will be accessible 90 minutes prior to the scheduled first pitch.

To register for the Rangers Student Section and receive exclusive mobile offers, visit texasrangers.com/students. A parent or legal guardian is required to register students under 18 years of age.

Here is a look at the team's remaining 2022 schedule.