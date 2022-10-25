The Astros and Phillies are playing in the World Series and fans are doing a double-take after seeing ticket prices.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Excitement for the World Series is growing by the day and so are ticket prices. A lot of fans are checking the cost just out of curiosity because they know how expensive they can get.

“My birthday’s Thursday, right, I’m like World Series Game 1, and then I saw the ticket prices,” Armando Palomino said.

He turns 38 on Thursday.

A married Stormy Dunn joked that she might have to come up with a plan B to go to a game.

“I’m gonna need a sugar daddy or like a sugar papa just so I can go to the World Series because (of) those prices,” she said.

According to the last-minute ticket sales website Gametime, here are the prices as of Tuesday afternoon.

Game 1

Get-in price - $926 per ticket ($773 for standing room)

Highest price - $20,674

Game 2

Get-in price - $1000 ($806 for standing room)

Highest price - $20,674

Game 3 (in Philadelphia)

Get-in price - $1324

Highest price - $12,494

Game 4 (Philadelphia)

Get-in price - $1,533

Highest price - $6,824

Game 5 (Philadelphia)

Get-in price - $1698

Highest price - $8,676

Game 6

Get-in price - $912 ($854 for standing room)

Highest price - $15,976

Game 7

Get-in price - $959 ($956 for standing room)

Highest price - $12,409

Meagan Clanahan is disappointed by the prices, too.