Astros activate Alvarez, Altuve ahead of series finale against Rangers

The Astros can tie the Rangers atop the AL West with a win on Wednesday night.

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros activated Yordan Alvarez and Jose Altuve from the injured list ahead of the series finale against the Rangers on Wednesday night.

Both are in the lineup with Altuve leading off and Alvarez hitting fifth.

This will be only the 14th game this season that both Alvarez and Altuve play together. The Astros are 9-4 in those games.

Framber Valdez is starting for the Astros as they go for the three-game sweep against the division-leading Rangers. With a win Wednesday night, Houston would move into a tie with Texas for the top spot in the American League West. Andrew Heaney is starting for the Rangers.

Altuve and Alvarez had both been out with oblique injuries. Alvarez has missed the last 39 games while Altuve has played in only 32 games this season due to two IL stints.

The Astros have gone 8-3 to start the second half of the season, which is the second-best mark in baseball during that time. Houston is a season-high 14 games over .500 at 58-44.

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube