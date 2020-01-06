Major League Baseball's players have proposed a 114-game regular season, up from 82 in management's offer. That’s according to a person familiar with the plan who told The Associated Press that the proposal includes no additional pay cuts beyond the one they agreed to in March.

Opening day in the coronavirus-delayed season would be June 30 and the regular season would end Oct. 31, nearly five weeks after the Sept. 27 conclusion that MLB's proposal stuck to from the season's original schedule.

The union offered scheduling flexibility to include more doubleheaders.