NASCAR driver Austin Dillion out after testing positive for COVID-19

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla — Richard Childress Racing announced NASCAR driver Austin Dillon has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not compete in Sunday’s Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway’s road course.

RCR said Dillon tested positive Saturday morning and he is now self-quarantining away from the team. His wife and son remain healthy and symptom-free.

Kaz Grala will drive the No. 3 Chevrolet at Daytona.

Dillon is the third Cup Series drive to test positive for the coronavirus, joining seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson and part-timer Brendan Gaughan.

Competition update regarding the No. 3 car. pic.twitter.com/MUq0PqpSVy — RCR (@RCRracing) August 15, 2020