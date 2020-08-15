NASCAR driver Austin Dillion out after testing positive for COVID-19

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla — Richard Childress Racing announced NASCAR driver Austin Dillon has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not compete in Sunday’s Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway’s road course.
RCR said Dillon tested positive Saturday morning and he is now self-quarantining away from the team. His wife and son remain healthy and symptom-free.
Kaz Grala will drive the No. 3 Chevrolet at Daytona.
Dillon is the third Cup Series drive to test positive for the coronavirus, joining seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson and part-timer Brendan Gaughan.
