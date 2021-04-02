National Signing Day 2021: Bullard Panthers

BULLARD, Texas — Scott Callaway leads a Bullard Panther team who will always give you a tough game.
They're smart, tough, disciplined and they're incredibly well-coached. However, next season's task will be significantly tough after Wednesday as the Panthers will lose a number of senior-athletes.
Four Bullard football players and a baseball star signed their national letters of intent at Bullard High School.
- Riley Sharp will attend Crown College to play baseball.
- Travis Rude will attend McPherson College
- Riley Long will attend McPherson College.
- John Engle will attend Howard Payne University.
- Peyton Ellis will attend Texas A&M-Commerce.