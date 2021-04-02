National Signing Day 2021: Gilmer Buckeyes

GILMER, Texas — The Gilmer Buckeyes had a fantastic 2020 football season which took them all the way to AT&T Stadium in Arlington as Head Coach Alan Metzel and his team finished their year as class 4A-DI runners up.
On Wednesday, four members of that Buckeye squad inked their national letters of intent to play college football.
- Jaydon Griffin will attend Northwestern Oklahoma State.
- Brycen Jimmerson will attend Northwestern Oklahoma State.
- Dylan Fluellen will attend Northwestern State in Louisiana.
- Luke Watson will attend Stephen F. Austin State University.