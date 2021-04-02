x
National Signing Day 2021: Gilmer Buckeyes

Four Buckeyes inked their national letters of intent Wednesday morning to play at the next level.

GILMER, Texas — The Gilmer Buckeyes had a fantastic 2020 football season which took them all the way to AT&T Stadium in Arlington as Head Coach Alan Metzel and his team finished their year as class 4A-DI runners up. 

On Wednesday, four members of that Buckeye squad inked their national letters of intent to play college football. 

  • Jaydon Griffin will attend Northwestern Oklahoma State.
  • Brycen Jimmerson will attend Northwestern Oklahoma State. 
  • Dylan Fluellen will attend Northwestern State in Louisiana.
  • Luke Watson will attend Stephen F. Austin State University.  

