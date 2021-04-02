National Signing Day 2021: Lindale Eagles

Eagles soar to the next level.

LINDALE, Texas — It has been a year for the history books for Lindale athletics.

The Eagles had one of the more memorial East Texas playoff runs for some time now, as they earned their way all the way to AT&T Stadium to play in the 4A-DI state championship game this past December.

Two members of that team signed their national letters of intent today as Jaymond Jackson will head to Lamar University to play for the Cardinals and Luke Sandifer inked his letter to play at Hardin-Simmons University.

CBS19 is all over the Piney Woods today capturing the moments which will kick off some of the best years of these student-athletes' lives. #NSD21 https://t.co/lSx3o4nISP — Reagan Roy-Young (@reaganroy) February 3, 2021