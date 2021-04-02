National Signing Day 2021: Longview Lobos

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview High School continued with their tradition Wednesday of sending Lobos to the next level.
Longview has earned their reputations as one of the predominate football factories in East Texas as Athletic Director and Head Football Coach John King held a socially distanced signing ceremony Wednesday as seven Lobos signed their national letters of intent to play college football.
Jahkamian Carr will head to ETBU. Laqualon Hale is off to Midwestern State. Markevion Haynes will head out west to play at Eastern New Mexico. Joe Jones is staying close to come and will play JUCO football at TVCC. Kaden Meredith is headed for the Rocky Mountains to play at the Air Force Academy. Antonio Onofre is off to kick and punt for Navarro College and Austin Pencheon will play tight end at Midwestern State.