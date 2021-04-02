National Signing Day 2021: Longview Lobos

Longview has earned their reputations as one of the predominate football factories in East Texas as Athletic Director and Head Football Coach John King held a socially distanced signing ceremony Wednesday as seven Lobos signed their national letters of intent to play college football.

CBS19 is all over the Piney Woods today capturing the moments which will kick off some of the best years of these student-athletes' lives. #NSD21 https://t.co/lSx3o4nISP

Jahkamian Carr will head to ETBU. Laqualon Hale is off to Midwestern State. Markevion Haynes will head out west to play at Eastern New Mexico. Joe Jones is staying close to come and will play JUCO football at TVCC. Kaden Meredith is headed for the Rocky Mountains to play at the Air Force Academy. Antonio Onofre is off to kick and punt for Navarro College and Austin Pencheon will play tight end at Midwestern State.